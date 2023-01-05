Chhattisgarh assembly passes bill to prohibit gambling, online betting

The Chhattisgarh assembly on Wednesday passed a bill with an intent to prohibit gambling, includes betting or wagering in person or on online platforms for financial gains. The bill, however, does not include lottery tickets.

Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu tabled the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 in the house and said in the statement of objectives of the bill that it is the duty of the state government to ensure social economic security for each and every citizen.

The bill will come into force from the date of the gazette notification.

According to the bill, whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling in public places shall be liable to imprisonment for any term up to six months, or fine of not less than ₹3,000 but not exceeding ₹10,000, or both.

“Whoever, being the owner or occupier, or having the use, of any house, room, tent or place or online platform within the limits to which this Act applies, opens, keeps or uses the same as a gambling-house shall be liable to imprisonment not less than six months but not exceeding three years and fine up to ₹50,000 for first-time offence. For subsequent offences, such offender will face imprisonment not less than two years, but not exceeding five years, and penalty of up to ₹100,000,” the bill stated.

Further, it said that whoever is found playing or aiding or abetting gambling online shall be punished with imprisonment not less than one year but not exceeding three years and fine not less than ₹50,000, not exceeding ₹5 lakh, for first-time offence.

For subsequent offences, such offenders will face imprisonment not less than two years, not exceeding seven years, and a fine of not less than ₹100,000 not more than ₹10 lakh, it said.

Whoever is found providing his/her bank account, mobile app wallet or any other account willfully for gambling in person or online and gains profit from it shall be liable to imprisonment up to six months, or a fine up to ₹10,000, or both.

Advertisement of gambling games too will be prohibited in print and electronic media, a violation of which will attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹50,000.