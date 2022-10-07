Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan injured in blast; two live IEDs recovered during search

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured on Friday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, suspected to have been triggered by Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker district.

Police said the security forces have also recovered two live IEDs after combing operation and the search operation is still under way.

Superintendent of police, Kanker, Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place at around 10am on Koyalibeda-Panidobir Road when a team of BSF personnel was evacuating another ailing colleague for treatment.

“The jawans who were on motorcycles were returning to Koyalibeda camp after picking up the ailing jawan from BSF Panidobir camp under Koyalibeda police. When the team reached near Markanar jungle, an IED blast took place in which one jawan sustained minor injuries,” said Sinha.

The SP further said the injured jawan was rushed to a public health centre in Kooyalibeda and was released after primary treatment.

“Two live IEDs were also recovered from the area after a combing operation,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, is also in Kanker to inaugurate a millet processing unit in Charama town.

On September 28, a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bijapur district.

According to Chhattisgarh government’s data, ten security personnel were killed and 43 injured in 131 Naxal incidents till September in 2022.

As many as 45 security personnel were killed and 113 injured during the same period last year.