Bangladeshi miscreant killed as BSF personnel fires in self defence in Bengal

An armed Bangladeshi miscreant was killed in West Bengal's Hariharpur border outpost along the international boundary when BSF personnel fired in self defence after he along with some others tried to attack the patrolling party of the force, official sources said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

The sources said the miscreants were approaching the international boundary fence with criminal intent of smuggling.

"On being challenged, the armed miscreants began moving aggressively and encircled the BSF team and grabbed the INSAS rifle of one of the BSF personnel with the rest of the miscreants trying to attack BSF personnel," said a source.

"Sensing threat to own life and in self defence, the personnel fired from his personal weapon resulting in the death of one of the Bangladeshi miscreants," the source said.

The Border Guards Bangladesh has been approached by BSF for conduct of Flag Meeting, the sources said.

They said on being fired upon, the remaining miscreants fled towards Bangladesh under "cover of darkness and undulating ground".

"On search of the area, a wire cutter, an Iron Dah, three packets of tortoise skin, 50 bottles of Phensedyl, 25 bottles of M K Dyl, 25 Bottles of Fairdyl, two mobile phones and four bamboo sticks were also recovered," said the source.