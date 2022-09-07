Punjab: BSF recovers 3.7kg heroin in village bordering Pak

Border Security Force (BSF) has claimed to have recovered 3.7 kilograms of heroin in border area of Abohar sector on Monday late evening.

In a press release, BSF officials claimed that on Monday evening, a person of village Jangad Bhaini informed BSF troops that 4 packets of suspicious item were laying in his agricultural land facing his home at the of border fence in Abohar Sector. Further, during search, BSF troops recovered 3 packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and 1 transparent packet (half-filled). A total of 4 packets (weighing 3.780 Kgs) heroin alongwith a waterproof carry bag with illuminators under area of border out post G G Base has been recovered.