Punjab: BSF recovers 3.7kg heroin in village bordering Pak
A total of 4 packets (weighing 3.780kg) heroin along with a waterproof carry bag with illuminators under area of border out post G G Base has been recovered
Border Security Force (BSF) has claimed to have recovered 3.7 kilograms of heroin in border area of Abohar sector on Monday late evening.
In a press release, BSF officials claimed that on Monday evening, a person of village Jangad Bhaini informed BSF troops that 4 packets of suspicious item were laying in his agricultural land facing his home at the of border fence in Abohar Sector. Further, during search, BSF troops recovered 3 packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and 1 transparent packet (half-filled). A total of 4 packets (weighing 3.780 Kgs) heroin alongwith a waterproof carry bag with illuminators under area of border out post G G Base has been recovered.
562 major drug dealers arrested in last two months: Punjab Police
Punjab Police have arrested as many as 4,223 drug smugglers including 562 major ones since July 5, 2022. Speaking of the same, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing Gill's weekly press conference here on Tuesday, said police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.
Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case
Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through Bains''s counsel. His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively.
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.
Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. 'AAP government keen to set up film city' Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India's first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab.
