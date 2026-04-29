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Chhattisgarh cabinet clears policy to expand piped natural gas network

The policy seeks to ensure natural gas availability as a cost-effective alternative to LPG cylinders by expanding pipeline-based supply networks

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:15 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
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The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026 to expand piped natural gas supply across urban areas, aiming to provide clean and affordable fuel to households and businesses.

Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. (X/ vishnudsai)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Officials said the policy seeks to ensure natural gas availability as a cost-effective alternative to LPG cylinders by expanding pipeline-based supply networks. This will improve convenience for consumers while promoting cleaner energy use.

The policy will diversify fuel options, accelerate the development of gas pipeline infrastructure, attract investment, and generate employment opportunities in the sector. This is a step towards strengthening environmental protection and improving public convenience, officials said.

Also Read: ED raids 8 locations in C’garh land compensation case, 2 held for obstruction

The cabinet also approved the allotment of five acres of land to the District Cricket Association, Rajnandgaon, at a concessional rate for construction of a modern sports ground and cricket academy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh cabinet clears policy to expand piped natural gas network
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh cabinet clears policy to expand piped natural gas network
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