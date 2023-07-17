CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympic’ in Raipur

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated the second ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympic’ at Nawagaon village on the outskirts of Raipur. CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Chhattisgarhia Olympics (Twitter/@ChhattisgarhCMO)

Baghel marked the beginning of the event by waving a green flag, symbolising the start of the ‘Gedi’ race. The CM also distributed sports equipment to the participating players during the occasion.

According to government officials, over 3 million female and male participants will take part in the Chhattisgarhia Olympics in three different age groups.

“Grand opening of Mahakumbh of traditional sports. Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the Chhattisgarhia Olympic. Inaugurated with Gedi Daud, Bhoora Chalan, Banti (Kancha), Pitthul and Fugdi games. More than 30 lakh participants from the state will participate in different age groups,” a Tweet from Chhattisgarh CMO in Hindi read .

“Chhattisgarhiya Olympic 2023–24 is an event aimed at promoting traditional sports and fostering a sports culture in Chhattisgarh,” an official said.

In 2022, to cater to the growing interest in traditional sports, the Chhattisgarh government started Chhattisgarhia Olympic with the induction of 16 traditional sports.

Experts believe that the event is another of the chief minister’s efforts to push regionalism in the state as many of the sports are linked with Chhattisgarh’s culture and identity. Further, it is also a strategic way to connect with the youths who will be voting in the upcoming assembly elections.

The sports department officials informed that participants of all ages, from children to the elderly, are encouraged to take part in this sports competition.

“The event encompasses a total of 16 traditional games, including both ‘team’ and ‘single’ categories. Notably, rope jumping and wrestling are two games added to this year’s edition of the Chhattisgarhiya Olympic under the single category,” officials said.

“The ‘team’ category will include games like ‘Gilli Danda’, ‘Pittul’, ‘Sankhali’, ‘Langdi Daud’, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, ‘Rassa Kassi’ (Tug of War), and Baati (Kancha). In the ‘single’ category, participants can compete in ‘Billas’, ‘Fugdi’, ‘Gedi Daud’, ‘Bhawara’, the 100-metre race, the long jump, Rope jumping, and wrestling,” they said.

Further, it will feature participants divided into three age categories, the first category includes participants up to 18 years of age; the second category includes participants aged 18 to 40 years; and the third category includes participants above 40 years of age, officials added.

“The strategy behind this mega sports event is to generate the feeling of regionalism among the people, especially the youth voters. Youth affiliated with Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club will be key in organising these games,” said an official from the sports department.

