Adipurush dialogues ‘indecent’, might ban if people demand: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the dialogues of the recently released film Adipurush are “objectionable and indecent”, and alleged that the film was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, adding that the Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demand so.

“This is an attempt to tarnish the image of all our deities. We have seen the gentle face of Lord Ram and that of Lord Hanuman drenched in devotion, but from the last few years, an attempt is being made to change this image,” Baghel said.

When asked by reporters whether the state government will ban this movie, Baghel said, “The government will think about it (ban) if people will raise a demand in this direction” and questioned the “silence” of political parties which call themselves “the custodian of religion”.

“Why people of those political parties who call them the custodian of religion are silent on this movie? Why BJP [Bharatiay Janata Party] leaders who kept giving statements on ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’ are silent on ‘Adipursh’? Even lower-rung leaders of the BJP are not speaking anything on this,” Baghel said.

The chief minister further said that Hanuman has been introduced as a symbol of wisdom, power and devotion since our childhood, but in this film, Lord Ram was shown as the ‘Yuddhak’ (warrior) Ram and Hanuman as the angry figure.

Baghel further alleged, “Bajrang Bali is made to speak the language of Bajrang Dal in this movie”.

“Neither our ancestors imagined such an image of Lord Hanuman nor our society accepts it,” he added.

“In Tulasidas’ Ramayana, Lord Ram was portrayed as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ and decent language was used. In ‘Adipurush’, dialogues of characters are of very low level,” said the Chhattisgarh CM.

Baghel said when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister, he had suggested Ramanand Sagar to make the epic serial Ramayana which became hugely popular.

“The pictures of Lord Ram and Hanuman were distorted on the pretext of ‘Adipurush’ and indecent words were put in the mouths of the characters. What the young generation will learn from this?” he questioned.

Prabhas and Kirti Sanon starrer “Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana”, was released on Friday.