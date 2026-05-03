Jashpur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday made surprise visits to villages in his home district Jashpur as part of the state government's 'Sushasan Tihar 2026' campaign, interacting directly with citizens to gather feedback on welfare schemes.

Chhattisgarh CM makes surprise visits to villages in Jashpur under outreach drive

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Sai visited Bhainsmuda and Chandagarh villages in Pathalgaon development block without prior intimation and held informal interactions with villagers, a government official said.

He asked them about the benefits of government schemes, challenges they faced and gaps in service delivery, while issuing on-the-spot instructions to officials.

In Bhainsmuda, the chief minister conducted a surprise inspection of under-construction houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official statement said.

He stopped his convoy after spotting an under-construction house belonging to beneficiary Anusuiya Painkra and reviewed the construction work while interacting with labourers and masons.

The chief minister also participated in the work by applying cement mortar and laying bricks, it said.

Sai also spoke to Mohan Chakresh, a mason, enquired about his wages, employment and family condition, and encouraged him to avail the benefits of government schemes.

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{{^usCountry}} During the visit, the chief minister was seen interacting warmly with locals. He picked up a four-year-old girl in his arms and asked about her aspirations. When the child said she wanted to become a doctor, the chief minister encouraged her and blessed her for a bright future, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visit, the chief minister was seen interacting warmly with locals. He picked up a four-year-old girl in his arms and asked about her aspirations. When the child said she wanted to become a doctor, the chief minister encouraged her and blessed her for a bright future, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Chandagarh, Sai visited a small grocery shop run by "Lakhpati Didi" Sumila Korwa, who started the business with a loan of ₹1 lakh under the Mudra scheme, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Chandagarh, Sai visited a small grocery shop run by "Lakhpati Didi" Sumila Korwa, who started the business with a loan of ₹1 lakh under the Mudra scheme, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sai purchased items from the shop and paid for them himself. Korwa shared that apart from running the shop, her family also owns a tractor and a vehicle, both rented out for farming and social functions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sai purchased items from the shop and paid for them himself. Korwa shared that apart from running the shop, her family also owns a tractor and a vehicle, both rented out for farming and social functions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also made an unannounced visit to the government primary school in Chandagarh, where he joined children in a game of cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also made an unannounced visit to the government primary school in Chandagarh, where he joined children in a game of cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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Impressed by their enthusiasm, he directed the district administration to provide cricket kits and sports uniforms to students, it said.

Sai also interacted with sarpanch Roshan Pratap Singh, reviewed local development works, and stressed the need for balanced progress in infrastructure, education and sports.

The 'Sushasan Tihar 2026' campaign, being held from May 1 to June 10, aims to assess the real impact of government schemes at the grassroots level and ensure last-mile delivery of governance, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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