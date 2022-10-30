Chhattisgarh coal scam: Businessman Suryakant Tiwari sent to 12-day ED custody

A special court in Raipur on Saturday sent Suryakant Tiwari, a businessman who was named as the main accused in a case linked to the alleged extortion of money from mining transporters, to 12-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Tiwari surrendered before a special court of additional district and session judge Ajay Singh Rajput on Saturday.

“The accused Tiwari surrendered before the court on Saturday but we have argued that there is no provision of surrender under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED had sent several notices but he failed to appear hence we sought his custody for questioning. The court has given us custody for 12 days,” said Sharad Mishra, ED’s counsel who appeared in the court.

Mishra further said that Tiwari was taken into custody by ED inside the court after the proceeding and the next hearing is scheduled on November 10.

Meanwhile, Tiwari’s lawyer, Faizal Rizvi said the accusation levelled against his client is baseless.

In a statement issued on October 14, ED claimed that a “massive scam” was taking place in coal transportation in Chhattisgarh, under which a “cartel” of politicians, officers and others was running a “parallel system of extorting illegal levy”, generating about ₹2-3 crore daily.

On October 11, ED arrested Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sameer Vishnoi, local businessman Sunil Agrawal and advocate Laxmikant Tiwari after the federal agency launched raids in various cities of the state. The court on Thursday sent the trio to 14-day judicial custody. A 2009-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh cadre, Vishnoi was previously posted as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS).

ED also made a submission before the court while seeking further custody of Vishnoi that payments worth ₹100 crore were recovered from the premises of CHiPS during a “search operation” on October 18.

The former CEO of CHiPS had signed several cheques without following due procedure but was “evasive” in his responses during the probe, ED has claimed. Vishnoi and his wife were found in possession of “unaccounted” cash to the tune of ₹47 lakh and 4 kg gold jewellery, it added.

Vishnoi’s lawyer had earlier dismissed ED’s claims as “baseless”.

According to ED, lawyer Laxmikant Tiwari is the uncle of coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari, whose properties were also covered during searches carried out by ED at the former’s residence in Mahasamund town. Suryakant Tiwari was then stated to be absconding.

Agrawal, director of the Indermani Group, which is involved in coal trading, is said to be closely associated with Suryakant Tiwari.

