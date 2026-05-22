Chhattisgarh: Couple, two children found dead in Durg house, probe on

A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Friday, police said.

A suicide note reportedly written by the wife was recovered from the spot. (Representative photo)

Prima facie, it appears that the two children were murdered before the couple died by suicide, police said, adding that the exact circumstances behind the deaths will be ascertained after the investigation.

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A suicide note reportedly written by the wife was recovered from the spot, in which she mentioned family disputes with her husband, a police officer said.

Police said that the couple was found hanging from the ceiling, while their 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son were lying dead on a bed inside a room in their house, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Rathore said.

The incident came to light on Friday when the family members did not come out of their room. The man’s mother discovered it and alerted the police, an officer said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, the officer added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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{{#usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

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