Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh EOW takes custody of 2 Jharkhand businessmen in alleged liquor case

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 09:49 am IST

They will be brought to Raipur on a production warrant obtained from a Jharkhand court and will be produced before the special Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing court on Friday

Two liquor businessmen from Jharkhand were taken into custody by the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor case in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The two are accused of collecting commission on liquor trade as part of the money laundering case. (Representative file photo)
The two are accused of collecting commission on liquor trade as part of the money laundering case. (Representative file photo)

The accused, Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda who are directors of foreign liquor licensee firm Om Sai Beverages were lodged in a Jharkhand jail in a similar case there.

They will be brought to Raipur on a production warrant obtained from a Jharkhand court and will be produced before the special Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) court on Friday, an official said.

Singh and Manchanda are accused of collecting commission on liquor trade as part of the money laundering case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle, the alleged case was run between 2019 and 2022 during the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: Chaitanya Baghel’s judicial custody extended till Aug 18

The ED has claimed that it caused a massive loss to the exchequer while a liquor syndicate pocketed more than 2,100 crore.

In January, the ED arrested former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, businessman Anwar Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi and others in the case.

The EOW registered a first information case (FIR) in January last year, about a month after the BJP defeated the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls. The FIR named 70 individuals and companies, including Lakhma and former chief secretary Vivek Dhand.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh EOW takes custody of 2 Jharkhand businessmen in alleged liquor case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On