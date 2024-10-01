Chhattisgarh government plans to procure 160 lakh MT of paddy in kharif season

The Chhattisgarh government has set a target to procure 160 lakh MT of paddy from farmers in the upcoming kharif season, officials said on Tuesday, claiming that the target is the highest since the state’s formation in 2000. The government will purchase paddy from registered farmers at a rate of 21 quintals per acre on the support price. (File Photo)

Keeping in view of upcoming Diwali and state foundation day celebrations, the cabinet sub-committee contemplated on beginning the procurement from November 15. However, a final call will be taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the official said.

The government will purchase paddy from registered farmers at a rate of 21 quintals per acre on the support price. In the previous Kharif season, a record 144.92 lakh MT of paddy was purchased on the support price, and it is estimated that the figure will touch 160 lakh MT in the current season.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by food minister Dayal Baghel in Raipur on Monday evening.

The government aims to ensure a smooth and transparent procurement process, using electronic weighing machines and providing all necessary facilities to farmers. The procurement will be done through 2,058 cooperative societies and 2,739 paddy procurement centres in the state, the official said.

The meeting also discussed the use of jute bags and the role of the jute commissioner in ensuring their availability.

Forest and climate change minister Kedar Kashyap, health and family welfare minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, and revenue and disaster management minister Tank Ram Verma were also present in the meeting.