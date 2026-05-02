Chhattisgarh launches Bhoramdev sanctuary jungle safari to boost eco-tourism

Chhattisgarh government on Saturday launched a jungle safari in Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary in Kabirdham district to boost eco-tourism, generate local employment and showcase sanctuary’s rich biodiversity, officials said.

Established in 2001, the sanctuary spans 352 square kilometres. (Facebook//Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary)

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The newly launched safari route stretches nearly 34 kilometres and includes Durduri waterfall, Bawapara 360-degree hill viewpoint and multiple crossings of the Sakri river.

Three six-seater safari vehicles have been deployed in the initial phase, along with online ticket booking.

Forest officials said the sanctuary serves as a key wildlife corridor linking Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve with Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha National Park, playing a role in wildlife movement, genetic diversity and ecological balance.

Also Read:Kolleru Sanctuary: 20K-acre reduction proposed amid aquaculture pressure

As part of the eco-tourism initiative, facilities such as eco-cottages, nature trails and guided safaris are also planned. Local women’s self-help groups will operate a “Vananchal Rasoi” food outlet offering regional cuisine, while handicraft activities will also be promoted.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the project is expected to generate direct employment for around 30 local residents and create indirect livelihood opportunities for hotels, transport operators and small businesses in the surrounding area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the project is expected to generate direct employment for around 30 local residents and create indirect livelihood opportunities for hotels, transport operators and small businesses in the surrounding area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Established in 2001, the sanctuary spans 352 square kilometres and comprises the Bhoramdeo and Chilphi forest ranges. It is known for its diverse wildlife population, including bison, tiger, leopard, bear, sambar, deer and nilgai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Established in 2001, the sanctuary spans 352 square kilometres and comprises the Bhoramdeo and Chilphi forest ranges. It is known for its diverse wildlife population, including bison, tiger, leopard, bear, sambar, deer and nilgai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the sanctuary is also home to around 134 butterfly species and 126 bird species. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the sanctuary is also home to around 134 butterfly species and 126 bird species. {{/usCountry}}

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