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Chhattisgarh launches Bhoramdev sanctuary jungle safari to boost eco-tourism

The newly launched safari route stretches nearly 34 kilometres and includes Durduri waterfall and Bawapara 360-degree hill viewpoint

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Raipur
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Chhattisgarh government on Saturday launched a jungle safari in Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary in Kabirdham district to boost eco-tourism, generate local employment and showcase sanctuary’s rich biodiversity, officials said.

Established in 2001, the sanctuary spans 352 square kilometres. (Facebook//Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary)

The newly launched safari route stretches nearly 34 kilometres and includes Durduri waterfall, Bawapara 360-degree hill viewpoint and multiple crossings of the Sakri river.

Three six-seater safari vehicles have been deployed in the initial phase, along with online ticket booking.

Forest officials said the sanctuary serves as a key wildlife corridor linking Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve with Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha National Park, playing a role in wildlife movement, genetic diversity and ecological balance.

Also Read:Kolleru Sanctuary: 20K-acre reduction proposed amid aquaculture pressure

As part of the eco-tourism initiative, facilities such as eco-cottages, nature trails and guided safaris are also planned. Local women’s self-help groups will operate a “Vananchal Rasoi” food outlet offering regional cuisine, while handicraft activities will also be promoted.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh launches Bhoramdev sanctuary jungle safari to boost eco-tourism
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh launches Bhoramdev sanctuary jungle safari to boost eco-tourism
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