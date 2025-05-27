Chhattisgarh: Maoist with 4 lakh bounty surrenders before Odisha Police

A Maoist commander from Chhattisgarh carrying a cash reward of ₹4 lakh, surrendered before the Odisha Police on Tuesday, police said. Bijaya Punem alias Ajay joined the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in 2009. (Sourced HT photo)

Bijaya Punem alias Ajay, a prominent area commander from Batigudem village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, surrendered before the Rayagada superintendent of police (SP) Swathy S Kumar on Tuesday. Punem handed over to police a 9mm pistol and eight cartridges during his surrender.

“He surrendered due to rude and abnormal behaviour of leadership, frequent operations by security forces in their operating areas, insufficient food, water and cloth, tough terrain in Odisha, no recruitment and active support from public in and around their jurisdiction area,” said Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar.

According to statement released by the police, Punem joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in 2009 and underwent preliminary training after which he worked as personal security officer (PSO) to Maoist central committee member Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj between 2009 and 2010. He rose through the ranks, becoming an area commander in 2014.

Over the years, Punem operated in multiple districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Rayagada, and Kandhamal. In 2023, he was transferred to the Basdhara-Nagaval Division, serving in the Ghumsar area committee of Odisha from January 2024, the statement said.