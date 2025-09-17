Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill man, accusing him of being police Informer in Bijapur

Raipur: Maoists hacked a 36-year-old man to death in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, accusing him of being a police informer, officials said on Wednesday. Apolice team reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Dashru Ram Oyam, was murdered on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Benchram village under Jangla police station limits. A group of Maoists allegedly barged into his house, dragged him outside and killed him with axes after accusing him of being an informer, police said.

After being alerted in the morning, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. A search operation has been launched in the area to track down those involved, officials added.

With this incident, 37 people have lost their lives in Maoist-related violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, so far this year. On September 1, two villagers were killed by Maoists in neighbouring Sukma.

Officials said security forces have recently made significant inroads into areas that were once considered Maoist strongholds.

Meanwhile, in a purported statement that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) announced a temporary suspension of armed struggle and expressed willingness for peace talks. The statement called for a one-month ceasefire and suspension of security operations to initiate dialogue. The Chhattisgarh government said it was verifying the authenticity of the statement.