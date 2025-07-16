Chhattisgarh reports 1,301 cyber crime cases in 18 months involving 107 crore

Raipur: Chhattisgarh recorded 1,301 cases of cyber crime between January 2024 and June 2025, with victims collectively losing more than ₹107 crore, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma told the state Assembly on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma told the Legislative Assembly that the state has taken several steps to curb cyber crimes. (Representational image)

Sharma was responding to a question raised during the Assembly’s Question Hour.

Of the total cases, ₹3.69 crore has been recovered and refunded to victims in 107 cases, he said.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sunil Soni, who highlighted the alarming rise in cyber frauds, adding that in some instances, victims driven to despair have died by suicide.

Providing further details, Sharma said the state has taken several steps to curb cyber crimes. These include the establishment of a State Cyber Police Station and five Range-level Cyber Police Stations, along with cyber cells operating at the district level. Approvals have also been granted to set up dedicated cyber police stations in more districts.

A Cyber Forensic Lab, equipped with advanced tools, is functioning at the Police Headquarters in Raipur to analyse digital evidence.

To enhance investigative capabilities, police personnel are being regularly trained on emerging cyber crime trends such as cryptocurrency and the dark web at premier institutions like C-DAC and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, he said.

Under the Centre’s Cyber Commando Scheme, one gazetted officer and five other personnel from the state have been trained to tackle cyber threats. Additionally, SIM cards and IMEI numbers linked to cyber fraud are being actively blocked.

To raise public awareness, extensive campaigns are being run across the state, both at the police headquarters and district level. On the preventive side, a 24x7 call centre is operational through the Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930. Trained staff at the call centre coordinate directly with bank and payment gateway nodal officers to freeze suspicious transactions in real-time.

Sharma also highlighted the role of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which enables immediate complaint registration.

According to data shared in response to another question by BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav, 67,389 online fraud complaints amounting to ₹791 crore have been filed by state residents on the NCRP portal between 2023 and June 2025. Of these, 21,195 complaints have been resolved, resulting in refunds to 1,820 victims.