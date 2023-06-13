A day in the life of a child labourer: Deprived of childhood joys, Guddu forced to do scut work at food joints for two square meals

LUCKNOW Like other kids his age, 11-year-old Guddu (name changed) has an innocence in his eyes that only children are blessed with. However, unlike other children his age, Guddu isn’t learning new lessons in school every day. Instead, he is forced to work at several food joints near the city’s Polytechnic crossing to earn his two square meals a day.

While kids his age go to school, 11-year-old Guddu is forced to work at food joints to earn two square meals a day.

Even in the sweltering heat, he goes about his chores -- washing dishes, carrying plates, kneading dough, emptying trash, and other odd jobs -- with a sparkle that is almost heart-breaking. Sometimes, Guddu gets so tired by the middle of the day that he has to stop for a short noon nap.

Originally a Bahraich resident, Guddu came to the state capital with a few adults from his locality there. While he has lost his mother, his father, who is an alcoholic, still lives in Bahraich. What’s worse is that his father pockets a part of the money that Guddu makes, instead of the other way around.

“His work starts in the morning and continues till 7 pm. There are other children too who work here but Guddu is a little too young to be working,” admitted a vendor who sells rolls and paratha on the same street.

Guddu’s only joy is watching cartoons during the little spare time he finds between and after his work. For this too, he has to ask someone to lend him his mobile phone for a few minutes.

Sadly, Guddu is not the only kid who is losing his childhood to the harsh realities of poverty. There are many like him, including 14-year-old Ahmed (name changed). A Matiyari resident, Ahmed also works near the Polytechnic crossing. “I dropped out of school after class 3. I didn’t enjoy school at all. Now, I help my uncle chop vegetables and make parathas at a food stall.”

Besides Guddu and Ahmed, at least three other children work on the same road stip. Some of these children are passed off as family members of the vendors to avoid legal action. Notwithstanding their age, these children are forced to grow up and act like an adult, and while circumstances are stealing their childhood every day, sadly, there is a dearth of people fighting to save them.

