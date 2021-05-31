China building infrastructure along border areas in a big way: Jai Ram

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that China is increasing its infrastructure along the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

“China is trying to find convenient locations above the Indian posts in Tibet region to gain strategic superiority,” he said in a statement issued here.

The CM said that he recently visited the forwards areas along the Chinese borders in Himachal’s Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

“The forces are doing their job and working hard in difficult conditions in state along the LAC. It is my duty to encourage and boost their moral. I had visited there, nothing serious has been noticed but in Tibet region they are building infrastructure in a big way,” said Thakur.

“Though, they are doing it in their territory but we will definitely send a report to the Union government in this regard,” he added.

The CM along with director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu had visited the forward areas of Lepcha in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on May 29 and interacted with officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Dogra Scouts and 15th Bihar Regiment at the army helipad of Samdo in Lahaul-Spiti.