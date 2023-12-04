Lucknow gripped by over speeding menace: Six accidents claim four lives in 24 hours

LUCKNOW: In a grim manifestation of the persistent menace of overspeeding and rash driving, the state capital witnessed a shocking surge in road accidents, claiming four lives within a span of 24 hours. This alarming situation persists despite the stern directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intensify actions against habitual traffic rule violators, coupled with the relentless efforts of city police in cracking down on reckless drivers. Car accident (HT Photo)

Over the course of Monday and Sunday, the city grappled with six road accidents across different police station areas, leaving four individuals dead. Even though the police have been actively pursuing strict measures, including booking and arresting offenders, the incidents continue to escalate.

On Monday alone, five accidents were reported, resulting in three fatalities. Among the tragic incidents, an uncle and his nephew succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision with an overspeeding tanker. Meanwhile, 55-year-old Lal Bahadur lost his life on the spot after being hit by a dumper on IIM road under the Madiyon area. The Madiyaon police swiftly registered a case against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), as stated in a press note.

The preceding day, Sunday, witnessed a devastating incident in the Ashiana police station area, where a speeding dumper collided with an auto loaded with passengers. The impact claimed the life of the auto driver, while others on board suffered serious injuries.

Despite the intensified efforts by law enforcement, the unabated rise in accidents underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of over speeding and reckless driving in the city.