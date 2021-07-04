Civic body removes encroachments near Panj Peer Road in Ludhiana

Civic authorities on Sunday removed encroachments, including at least 10 dairy units, near Panj Peer Road in Ward Number 78 which were causing waterlogging in the area. Mayor Balkar Sandhu, who visited the area with cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, senior Congress leaders Sunil Kapoor and Inderjit Singh Indi during the drive, said, “The encroachments had choked the seasonal drain, Budhha Nullah, due to which water was entering houses in the area during monsoon.”

Sandeep Salwan, a resident of F-Block Rishi Nagar, said, “For people, this is a posh colony but in reality, we were living in a virtual hell. Every year, during monsoon, water enters the houses in the area. The street remains waterlogged. Today, super suction machines were brought in to clean the sewers. We hope the condition improves soon.”

Ashu said that close to 15,000 residents of Mandeep Nagar, New Surya Vihar, Mehar Singh Colony, Chand Colony, Radhe Sham Colony, Corporation Colony, Mayur Vihar, Sukhdev Enclave, Amrit Colony, Haibowal Dairy Complex Block B and several others will benefit from the anti-encroachment drive.

Earlier, the cabinet minister held a series of meetings with the residents of B Block Rajguru Nagar, Goodwill Park in B Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and assured residents that all their issues would be resolved on priority.