Class-10 students in Ludhiana rejoice as CBSE finally declares results

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) finally announced the Class-10 results on Tuesday, students of the batch of 2021 rushed to their alma mater to celebrate their achievement with their friends and teachers one last time before their set out on new challenges that life has to offer.

In view of the pandemic, many schools had allowed only the top-scorers to visit the campus so as to maintain social distancing.

Though the batch missed out on the board-exam experience, their reactions to the results were similar to the batches before them. While some were excited about their scores, some were left disappointed.

Prabhjit Kaur, a student who scored 93%, said she was not satisfied with her marks.

“I did well in my school exams and expected more than 98%, but the assessment method reduced my percentage.”

As no exams could be conducted due to the pandemic, results were declared on the basis of a tabulation policy -- 40% weightage was given to marks scored in Class 10 pre-boards; 30% to marks in mid-term examinations and 10% to unit tests results. To ensure accuracy and fairness, an eight-member result committee was constituted at each school, comprising the principal, five subject teachers and two external members.

Prabhjit says she will appear for the exam again to improve her results. “Class-10 marks are crucial as they affect one’s chances of getting into school and stream of choice in Class-11,” she said.

The board did not release any merit list this time.

Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said now that students have cleared a major challenge in life, they must prepare for the next phase. “I congratulate all the students and teachers for efforts they put in. The year was especially challenging due to the pandemic and they did a good job adapting to the new mode of learning.”

Improvement exam

Students who are not satisfied with the results have been given the option of appearing for an improvement exam. The CBSE plans to hold these exams when the situation is conducive. As per information, the board will take a decision on the dates after September 15.