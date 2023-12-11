CLAT Results Out: Raj candidate secures 100 percentile; U.P. aspirant follows at 99.99

LUCKNOW The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT. Candidates who appeared in the CLAT UG or the CLAT PG examination can visit the website to check their results. The entrance test occurred on Sunday (HT Photo)

While a candidate from Rajasthan topped the CLAT UG exam (5 years integrated BA-LLB) with a 100 percentile, another candidate from Delhi secured the top position in the CLAT PG exam (LLM) with a 99.99 percentile.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the CLAT UG exam, a U.P. candidate shared the second rank with five other candidates, all with a 99.99 percentile. Across India, a total of five candidates shared the third rank (99.98), and four candidates secured the fourth rank (99.97), with no candidates from U.P. in the third and fourth spots.

Six candidates have achieved the fifth rank (99.96 percentile), and two of them are from U.P. The exam took place on Sunday, December 3, at 139 test centers in 25 states and 4 union territories across India. After the results, shortlisted candidates can register for the admission cum counseling process, starting on December 12 and ending on December 22, 2023.

The entrance test occurred on Sunday, December 3, 2024, at 139 test centers in 25 states and UTs. As per the consortium’s information, a record 97.03 percent of the registered candidates participated in CLAT UG, while 93.92 percent took the PG exam.

CLAT 2024 scores were tabulated and verified on December 8 and 9, 2023. They were presented before the executive committee and the governing body of the consortium of NLUs on Sunday for their consideration and approval.

The executive committee and the governing body of the consortium approved the scores. Candidates can download their official CLAT 2024 scorecards by logging into their accounts on the CLAT 2024 portal through the consortium’s website.