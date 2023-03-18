CM Biren Singh lauds people’s voice demanding NRC implementation in Manipur

Manipur chief minister N Biren said that public sentiment and movement demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state is a good sign, adding that his government is seriously monitoring the issue of illegal migrants settling in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a positive sign of the indigenous people’s concern regarding the escalating infiltration of outsiders in the state. I feel now the indigenous people of Manipur have started knowing the gravity of the seriousness of influx”, said the chief minister.

His statement came against the backdrop of escalating protests by different student organisations and pressure groups demanding the implementation of NRC in Manipur for the protection of indigenous people.

Also Read: SC grants states three weeks time to respond on religious conversion laws

Speaking to the media persons on Saturday, the chief minister said that the centre has already extended the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to the state in recognition of the potential threat to the native population. Moreover, the state government will take up relevant measures to identify illegal immigrants in every nook and corner of Manipur and take up legal steps for deporting them, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the government in Manipur has decided to launch a massive identification programme for illegal immigrants and take up necessary legal actions against those intruders.

Stating that his government is taking the matter very seriously, the chief minister said that he held a meeting with concerned officials of district administrations, as well as, police for identifying the illegal migrants in the state.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for a verification drive to be taken up in five districts, including Chandel, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Pherzawl for identifying illegal migrants.

Also Read: Manipur: Police stops students attempting to storm CM’s bungalow

“I believe that it is the state government’s bounden duty to protect the indigenous population and we will take up all necessary means to carry out our responsibility”, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is indeed a significant development since student bodies, including different pressure groups, began protesting for the implementation of NRC in the state on March 13, the chief minister added.

Earlier this week, six different student bodies in Manipur marched towards the chief minister’s bungalow in Imphal demanding the implementation of NRC in Manipur.