Manipur: Police stops students attempting to storm CM’s bungalow

Demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and setting up of Population Commission, the students tried to storm the CM’s residence, however, the state police personnel stationed in and around the capital stopped and prevented them from moving forward, people familiar with the matter said.

The Imphal west district police team also prevented the students who tried to move towards the Raj Bhavan gate, they said.

Carrying placards and festoons in their hands which read “Implement NRC in Manipur”, “No compromise on identity and land”, “Save Forest Save Environment”, “Protect indigenous rights and future”, etc., the students shouted also slogans all along the road right from the General Post Office (GPO), where they were stopped.

The GPO is located near the CM’s bungalow in Imphal.

According to a statement by the student bodies, the inflow of illegal immigrants in the recent past has had an impact on the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur.

“We’re demanding the implementation of NRC to protect our indigenous population,” said L Lamyanba, president of the Democratic Students’ Alliance Of Manipur, while speaking to the reporters covering the march, which began Monday afternoon.

Alleging that there is unnatural growth of population in the hill areas of Manipur, he said, “We need to identify the illegal immigrants and we need to detect and deport them. That’s what we’re demanding (NRC and immediate establishment of population commission). We want to safeguard our environment and want to protect our future.”

The six student bodies who participated in the protest included the Manipuri Students’ Federation, Democratic Students’ Alliance Of Manipur, Kangleipak Students’ Association, Students’ Union Of Kangleipak, and Apunba Ireipak-ki Maheiroi Singpang Lup.