Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched a quantum reference facility here aimed at building India's "first sovereign hardware ecosystem" and accelerating indigenous manufacturing of advanced computing systems.

CM Naidu launches quantum facility in Amaravati to boost indigenous hardware ecosystem

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The CM launched the facility at a private college in the greenfield capital city, dedicating the AQRF, comprising Amaravati 1S and Amaravati 1Q, to the nation.

Developed under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, the systems are India's "first indigenously built" open-access quantum computers, designed, assembled, and tested domestically with a supply chain spanning multiple institutions.

The launch, held on World Quantum Day, is expected to position Amaravati as a "major global hub for quantum technologies" and the anchor node of a future national network of quantum facilities.

Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility is India's national quantum hardware testing ground, enabling validation, benchmarking, and certification of quantum components under real operating conditions, according to an earlier press release.

The facility addresses a major global gap where access to quantum hardware remains restricted, expensive, or opaque, limiting India's ability to test and develop its own components.

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{{^usCountry}} AQRF will function as a fully instrumented platform where researchers, startups, and industry can directly access, observe, and test components such as processors, cryogenic systems, amplifiers, and control electronics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AQRF will function as a fully instrumented platform where researchers, startups, and industry can directly access, observe, and test components such as processors, cryogenic systems, amplifiers, and control electronics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative is built on a predominantly domestic supply chain, with around 85 per cent of components manufactured within India, marking the "first time a full-stack quantum system" has been assembled indigenously, the press release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is built on a predominantly domestic supply chain, with around 85 per cent of components manufactured within India, marking the "first time a full-stack quantum system" has been assembled indigenously, the press release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The facility also aims to break "global monopolies" in critical subsystems such as dilution refrigerators, control electronics, and precision hardware. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The facility also aims to break "global monopolies" in critical subsystems such as dilution refrigerators, control electronics, and precision hardware. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project has been executed through a consortium consisting of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research , the Indian Institute of Science , the Defence Research and Development Organisation , and others, which acted as the system integrator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project has been executed through a consortium consisting of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research , the Indian Institute of Science , the Defence Research and Development Organisation , and others, which acted as the system integrator. {{/usCountry}}

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The manufacturing of quantum systems requires a reference facility where components can be tested at extreme temperatures close to minus 273 degrees Celsius, the lowest possible in the universe, to activate qubits and ensure performance, Chief Minister's Secretary P S Pradyumna said earlier.

Unlike imported systems that operate as closed "black boxes", AQRF allows full visibility and hands-on access, enabling students and researchers to study and innovate directly.

The facility will also support workforce development, benchmarking standards, and certification frameworks, while enabling government and industry procurement of validated quantum components.

The state government is also focusing on large-scale skilling initiatives and plans to develop a dedicated quantum hardware ecosystem to support manufacturing and innovation, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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