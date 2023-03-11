CM to inaugurate steel plant in Gorakhpur today, jobs to 5k youths likely

GORAKHPUR Three years after chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a mega steel plant at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), he is likely to inaugurate the unit on Sunday. Equipped with the latest technologies, the steel plant has been set up by Ankur Udyog Limited with an investment of ₹550 crore and is spread over 82 acres in GIDA sector 23.

According to the CM camp office, Ashok Jalan, the chairman of Ankur Udyog, has requested CM Yogi to inaugurate the factory during Holi Utsav in Gorakhpur. The unit is likely to employ 5,000 youths directly or indirectly, said GIDA chief executive Pawan Aggarwal.

The industry-friendly approach of the U.P. government and Nivesh Mitra-like policies facilitating a single-window system has boosted investment in the region. More heavy industries are likely to be set up here as several MoUs were signed in this regard during the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) held last month, added Aggarwal.

According to Aggarwal, Ankur Udyog signed a ₹700 crore investment proposal in the recently-concluded GIS for the expansion of the plant. A 1.5-km private rail line has been developed by the group and 65% of the required energy to operate the plant would be fulfilled by the waste of the factory, said Jalan.

Notably, a cement factory of Gallant Group is already functioning under GIDA limits.