CM pays tribute to Mahant Avaidyanath on Guru Purnima

GORAKHPUR On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and head priest of Gorakhpeeth, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayers to his Mahant Avaidyanath at the iconic Gorakhnath temple.

CM offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple and then held Janta Darbar at the Digvijaya Nath auditorium on Monday. (HT Photo)

The temple premises reverberated with Vedic mantras, bhajans, and kirtan on the occasion. Addressing the gathering at Digvijaya Nath auditorium at Gorakhnath, CM Yogi said that a sense of gratitude towards mentors is the basic principle of Sanatan Dharma and Guru Purnima is the holiest occasion to express this gratitude. He pointed out that the day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyas, whose contribution to preserving Vedic knowledge is precious to mankind.

CM Yogi also remembered Guru Gorakhnath, Adi Shankaracharya, Sant Rama Nand, and Tulsidas. He said that these Maharishis were revered Gurus in different periods of history who worked for the welfare of the entire humanity. Citing the history of the Mughals, the CM said that emperor Shah Jahan, who was imprisoned by his son, admitted that Sanatani people were the best in showing gratitude to their elders.

Laying emphasis on the promotion of nationalism, the CM said that in India, where different religions, castes, and customs prevail, nationalism is a string that united us. Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his motivational leadership, CM Adityanath said that organising G20 meetings in India was a graceful chapter in the nine years of PM Modi.

‘Tackle people’s problems with sensitivity’

On the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended around 400 visitors at the Janta Darbar on Monday morning. The Janta Darbar was organised at the Digvijaya Nath auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple.

The CM heard the grievances of visitors and directed concerned officials to ensure satisfactory redressal of their problems. He also took the application of each visitor and read it. Subsequently, he gave instructions to concerned officials to solve the issues. He also directed officials for time-bound and satisfactory redressal of grievances.

The CM assured people that treatment of patients would not be affected due to paucity of funds. He instructed officials to pay attention to applications seeking financial help from treatment.