Cybercrime police stations & cells will be set up in every district: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that dedicated cybercrime police stations will be established in every district, and cyber cells will be set up in all police stations across Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the state government’s commitment to empower the state police at all levels to effectively combat cybercrimes.

(HT Photo)

CM Yogi chaired a review meeting to assess the state’s cyber security preparedness. During the session, he outlined a strategy to counter cybercrimes and issued directives accordingly. The chief minister also advocated for the expansion of the existing cybercrime police stations, currently operational at the regional level, to cover all 75 districts. Similarly, he recommended extending cyber cells, which are presently established at the district level, to be present in all police stations.

In response to the CM’s directives, the state government will initiate the establishment of 57 new cyber police stations within the next two months. Additionally, cyber cells will be operational in every police station, alongside cyber help desks. All of these cyber police stations will be situated within local police lines.

He also acknowledged the evolving nature of criminal activities due to the misuse of technology in contemporary times. He stated, “We are witnessing an array of cyber frauds encompassing customer care, pension, electricity bills, remote work, sextortion, loan applications, parcels, franchises, counterfeit betting applications, cryptocurrency investment fraud, and Ponzi schemes. Unfortunately, the general public is increasingly falling victim to these schemes. To counter this, we must remain vigilant at all levels,” said the CM.

Recognising that awareness plays a pivotal role in preventing cybercrimes, the CM instructed officials to swiftly prepare educational materials aimed at raising public awareness. He further recommended integrating cybercrime awareness into the school curriculum. In addition, he proposed sensitising principals and teachers about cybercrime through the training of BSA/DIOS as master trainers, which would be cascaded to students and their parents in a phased manner.

Emphasising the necessity of comprehensive training for the police force in investigating cybercrimes, he advised that five police officers from each district undergo training at the state level. These trained officers, in turn, should impart their knowledge to five inspectors/sub-inspectors from each police station within their respective districts.

