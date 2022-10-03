CM Yogi Adityanath to stay in Gorakhpur for four days to perform Navratri rituals

Cancelling his programme of performing Pooja at Devipatan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Sunday evening. He will be staying here till October 5.

Throughout his four-day stay, the CM will participate in various rituals. Soon after his arrival he offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple and took part in havan. On late Sunday evening, he performed Shastra Pooja to mark the start of Ashtami (8th day) of Navratri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the ninth day of the festival, the CM will perform Kanya Puja, lead a convoy of saints on Vijay Dashmi and perform the raj tilak of Lord Ram. Vijay Dashmi also has a special significance for saints of the Nath Panth. It is when the head priest of Gorakhpeeth and Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will settle their dispute.

Security beefed up around Gorakhnath temple; dist admin, police take out route march

GORAKHPUR A multi-layer, high-tech security has been put up in place around the Gorakhnath temple in view of the upcoming Shobha Yatra on Vijay Dashmi (October 5), officials said. Besides, district administration and police officials on Sunday conducted a route march around the temple to check for security arrangements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District magistrate Krishna Karunesh, SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover along with RAF and security forces jawans took out a march in the area and appealed to the people to co-operate with the administration for peaceful commencement of festivals.

As per the officials, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the head priest of Gorakhpeeth would attend the Shobha Yatra on the day. As part of this Yatra, the CM would ride a chariot from the temple to Mansarovar. Considering that the CM will be in an open area, the district administration has made massive security arrangements for his safety.

As many as 65 teams of police personnel, each consisting of eight jawans and a sub-inspector have been deployed in the area. Besides, the police will also keep vigil from the roof of around 252 houses in that area. Abdur Rahman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}