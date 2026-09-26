CM Yogi pitches UP to global firms for investment in key sectors

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invited companies from Russia, Vietnam, Belarus, Japan, Singapore and other partner countries to invest in the state’s defence, pharmaceutical, aviation, medical devices, agriculture and manufacturing sectors during a round-table meeting on the sidelines of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026.

Union home minister Amit Shah (centre) with CM Yogi Adityanath (centre-left) and others at Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

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“Uttar Pradesh is the country’s largest state, with a large market, young human resources, fertile land and adequate water resources. There are immense opportunities for investment and business expansion here,” he said.

During his interaction with the Russian delegation, Adityanath invited defence companies to set up units in Kanpur, highlighting the ongoing development of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and the BrahMos manufacturing facility in Lucknow. He also cited the production of AK-203 rifles in the state as an example of existing defence cooperation.

He invited Russian companies to explore opportunities in the medical devices park near the Noida International Airport and the pharmaceutical and bulk drug parks being developed in Bundelkhand and Lalitpur. “The medical devices park near Noida airport offers opportunities for investment as well as setting up research and development centres,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath also highlighted opportunities in agriculture and fertiliser supply chains, describing Uttar Pradesh as the country’s food basket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath also highlighted opportunities in agriculture and fertiliser supply chains, describing Uttar Pradesh as the country’s food basket. {{/usCountry}}

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In his meeting with the Vietnamese delegation, the CM invited companies to invest in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. He proposed direct flights connecting Lucknow, Varanasi and Noida with Hanoi and other major Vietnamese cities to strengthen trade and tourism ties.

With Belarus, discussions focused on advanced and heavy machinery, tractor assembly units and wood technology. The CM proposed linking Belarusian technology with wood-processing clusters in Saharanpur and Bijnor to expand their access to global markets. He also suggested opportunities for Belarusian companies to establish technical institutions and train the state’s young workforce.

In separate interactions, the CM discussed economic and cultural cooperation with Japanese ambassador Ono Keiichi and Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen.

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The discussions with Japan included strengthening investment ties and cultural links between Sarnath and Nara prefecture (both important centres of Buddhist heritage), while the Singapore delegation expressed interest in advancing the proposed Singapore City project.