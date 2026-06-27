Coal mine water to become bottled drinking water as BCCL readies ‘Coal Neer’ project

In a first-of-its-kind initiative under Coal India, the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is set to transform treated mine water into packaged drinking water through its upcoming ‘Coal Neer’ project at the Putki-Balihari Area in Dhanbad, people aware of the development said on Saturday.

BCCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Manoj Kumar Agrawal inspects “Coal Neer Plant” at Putki-Balihari Area in Dhanbad on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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Built at an estimated cost of around ₹2 crore, the RO-based water bottling plant is expected to be inaugurated by the Union Coal Ministry on June 30. BCCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Manoj Kumar Agrawal on Friday inspected the nearly completed facility and reviewed the progress of construction, production preparedness, quality standards and operational arrangements.

The project has been developed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Waste to Wealth” vision. It will purify water pumped out of coal mines using advanced reverse osmosis (RO) technology and convert it into safe bottled drinking water.

According to BCCL officials, the plant has a production capacity of 20 litres of purified water per minute. The drinking water will be marketed under the ‘Coal Neer’ brand in 250 ml, 500 ml and one-litre bottles. Initially, the bottled water will be supplied for use in BCCL offices, meetings and official establishments. The company is also exploring the possibility of commercial marketing in the future.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides promoting the productive use of mine water, the initiative is expected to support water conservation, reduce wastage of a valuable resource, generate local employment and create livelihood opportunities for women through self-help groups associated with the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides promoting the productive use of mine water, the initiative is expected to support water conservation, reduce wastage of a valuable resource, generate local employment and create livelihood opportunities for women through self-help groups associated with the project. {{/usCountry}}

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“Coal Neer is a unique initiative that converts an underutilised resource into safe drinking water. It reflects BCCL’s commitment to sustainable mining, environmental responsibility and creating value from waste while serving society,” the CMD said.

The project is considered a significant step towards integrating sustainable resource management with business innovation in India’s coal mining sector..