Cops transferred in wake of FIR against BJP MP for police assault

The cop who lodged a complaint leading to the FIR against BJP MP Subrat Pathak for allegedly assaulting policemen in June this year, along with several other police officers associated with this case, whether directly or indirectly, have been reassigned. These transfers come less than three weeks after the relocation of SP Kannauj Kunwar Anupam Singh to Amroha.

Hakim Singh, the complainant in the FIR, has been transferred to Etawah. He was in charge of the Mandi Samiti police post, where Pathak and his associates allegedly attacked the policemen who were trying to apprehend a party leader in a kidnapping case.

In addition to Pathak, nine of his supporters were named in the FIR, while 42 others were not identified by name. The police invoked seven criminal amendment laws in conjunction with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case is presently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional SP Rajesh Pandey from Kanpur Dehat.

Notably, Tarun Singh, who was in charge of the Sarai Meer police post and one of the officers present at the Mandi Samiti chowki during the alleged assault on the police team on the night of June 2nd, has been reassigned to Fatehgarh.

Hemant Kumar, one of the initial respondents to the police’s distress call and a witness in the case, has been moved to Auraiya. Meanwhile, Raj Kumar Singh, who was recently removed from his position as the head of Chibramau police station due to a complaint by the MP, has also been transferred to Auraiya.

During the civic body elections, Singh had filed an FIR against BJP workers who had caused a disturbance at the vote-counting centre. He was in-charge of the Kotwali police station then.

Pathak has, on record, labelled him as the alleged overseer of the former SP’s corrupt activities and filed a complaint with IG Prashant Kumar of the Kanpur range. The relocations of these police officers were carried out under the orders of IG Prashant Kumar. Among the six individuals transferred, there are two inspector-rank officers as well -- Rudra Mani Tripathi and Vinod Mishra.

However, IG Prashant Kumar has said that these transfers were part of routine procedures. When asked about the progress of the two-month-old assault case, the head of the SIT, ASP Rajesh Pandey of Kanpur Dehat, said that evidence is currently being collected.

