Complaints of crowding, no Covid norms followed at Kondhwa, NIBM and Salunke Vihar

PUNE Residents of Kondhwa, NIBM and Salunke Vihar are defying lockdown norms, flouting social distancing and not wearing masks.

Mornings see the market areas crowded with a large number of hawkers on road spaces not allocated for business. On NIBM road hawkers and residents are out till late in the afternoon.

Sudhakar Bhosale, senior citizen and resident of the area, said, “The market at Salunke Vihar is overcrowded and neither PMC nor the police department wants to take any action. Citizens feel that they have every right to break restrictions.”

Social activist and resident of Kondhwa, Sameer Khan, said, “Kondhwa and NIBM road have become spots of overcrowding and violation of social distancing norms. We want authorities to act in the larger interests of public health and safety.”

Inspector Sardar Patil, incharge of the Kondhwa police station, said, “Based on the information received about overcrowding, action will be taken against violators.”