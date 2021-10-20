Congress expels state secy for six years over ‘anti-party activities’

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Tuesday expelled its state secretary and leader from Fatehpur assembly segment Chetan Chambial from the party for six years over ‘anti-party activities’.

Chambial was seeking ticket from Fatehpur assembly segment which is going to polls on October 30. However, Congress chose Bhawani Singh Pathania, son for former minister Sujan Singh Pathania whose death necessitated the election.

Viplove Thakur, former MP and chairperson of the state disciplinary committee of Himachal Congress had recommended action against Chambial on complaint by Bhawani Singh Pathania.

It was alleged that Chambial was working against the Indian National Congress’ official nominee and thus was indulging in ‘anti-party activities’.

Acting on the recommendation, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore expelled Chambial from primary membership of the party for six years with immediate effect, said HPCC general secretary (organisation) Rajneesh Kimta.