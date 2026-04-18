Congress moves poll observer over security lapses in strongroom in Assam

After Assam’s Sivasagar district administration denied allegations of security lapses, Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia on Friday approached the election observer over an alleged violation of strongroom security. Saikia shared photographs of materials stored in strongroom. (HT sourced photo)

In a letter to election observer TLR Reddy, Saikia alleged that mandatory Election Commission of India (ECI) protocols were not followed at the material strongroom at Sivasagar Government Boys’ HS & MP School.

Saikia shared photographs of materials of 95-Demow, 96-Sivasagar and 97-Nazira assembly constituencies stored in the strongroom.

He claimed that ECI-mandated double-lock system was not followed in rooms 12 and 15. Photographs showed that two doors are secured by a single padlock on one side and sealed, while other doors are shut from inside.

“This physical state is in direct and alarming contravention of ECI’s strict directives designed to prevent unilateral or unauthorized access to sensitive election materials,” he said.

He also claimed that there was an absence of security deployment and surveillance at the strongroom when he visited.

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“There is no visible CAPF or police guard actively securing the boundary of this corridor. And the complete absence of surveillance directly contravenes the ECI instructions and we seek your intervention,” he said.

He said that using a simple lock in adjacent rooms compromises inner security perimeter and objected to district administration’s earlier statement. He wrote, “I must express my strong objection to the press release issued by the district administration, which dismissed my concerns and claimed that no official complaint had been received.”

Representation outlining lapses was sent to chief electoral officer and chief election commissioner on April 14, with copies marked to district election officer (DEO) and other relevant authorities, he said.

Saikia’s initial objections on lapses in security of strongrooms storing post-poll election materials were rejected by DEO on April 15.

The officer in a statement said, “The EVM strongrooms were sealed on 10-04-2026 morning in presence of Hon’ble General Observer, DEO, SSP, ROs & representatives of political party/Contesting Candidates.”

It added, “The Polled EVMs are now under 24x7 CCTV surveillance and are under CAPF & State Police guard, with proper logbook maintained. Political party agents are also allowed to keep vigil as per norms and not any complaints received as on date.”

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DEO said, “In a similar manner, the designated material strongrooms 12 and 15, have already been sealed. The rooms are locked and sealed in the presence of all stakeholders, are under CCTV surveillance, and can be clearly seen in the video footage.”

Officer added, “As far as Room 10, 11, 13 & 16 are concerned, they are designated office rooms for material management cell and are currently used for storing miscellaneous used or returned or unused materials like bags, posters, lanterns, empty trunks, Voting Compartments etc.”

“As the materials in these rooms are outside the purview of the ECI strongroom guidelines dated 18th July, 2023, they were kept under simple lock & key. However, to address the allegation and as an abundant precaution, all the above-mentioned rooms are now locked, sealed in presence of party representatives, and kept under CCTV coverage,” said DEO.