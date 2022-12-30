Congress’s Meghalaya unit clears list 1st list of candidates for state polls

The Congress’s Meghalaya unit has cleared the first list of 40 candidates, including 30 new faces, 10 former legislators, and seven women, for the 2023 assembly elections for the approval of the party’s leadership in New Delhi.

State Congress chief Vincent H Pala, the Member of Parliament from Shillong, is among the proposed candidates. “We will again meet after a week to decide candidates for the remaining 20 seats. We only cleared the list but the names will be approved and announced in Delhi.”

He said 20% of the proposed candidates are women. “...some of them are highly qualified and hard-working. None of the political parties will have so many women [candidates].”

Palla said at least six of the proposed candidates are engineers like him while eight have master’s degrees one is a PhD and one is a doctor.

The list also includes former police officer-turned-leader of the disbanded militant outfit Garo National Liberation Army, Champion R Sangma.

