Construction site negligence claims lives

MUMBAI: Two incidents unfolded last week as laborers lost their lives while working at construction sites in the city. In Mulund, a 28-year-old painter fell to his demise from a third-floor window, leaving behind grieving parents, a wife, and an eight-month-old child. Meanwhile, in Malad, a 38-year-old bricklayer fell from the 14th-floor lift duct of an under-construction building. Both cases have resulted in charges against the respective contractors for causing death by negligence (IPC 304A).

The Mulund incident involved Rajkumar Rajbhar, who had migrated to Mumbai with his father, Keshwar Rajbhar, from their native village in Uttar Pradesh six months ago in search of employment. Engaged in painting the exterior and interior of a newly constructed building under contractor Mohit Mishra, Rajkumar fell while dismantling bamboo scaffolding from the building. The Mulund police registered a complaint about his death on Saturday after he succumbed to his injuries at Sion Hospital.

“After the completion of the painting job, the bamboo scaffolding was being removed that morning. I was resting on another floor when one of our colleagues came running with the news of Rajkumar falling down the open window of the third floor,” Keshwar told the police. The colleagues then took him to a nearby hospital from where he was taken to Sion Hospital where he later died during treatment

In the Malad incident, Mukhtar Alam, a worker at Evershine Nagar, lost his life on the 14th floor of an under-construction building. His brother, Iftekal, reported the incident to the Bangur Nagar police, narrating the sudden disappearance of Mukhtar while laying bricks on the wall. Despite the laborers’ efforts to inform the site supervisor, no action was taken. Mukhtar was eventually found in a pool of water at the base of the lift duct. The police were approached on Saturday night, and Mukhtar was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The site supervisor, Swapnil Gaikwad, and the contractor of Universal Hitech Construction now face charges for negligence.

