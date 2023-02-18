Cop thrashes woman selling flowers outside temple, probe ordered

GORAKHPUR A probe has been initiated after a purported video showing a local cop thrashing a woman flower-seller went viral on social media platforms. The woman was selling flower and puja articles outside the Mukteshwar Nath temple in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

The incident took place when Transport Nagar police outpost in-charge Gaurav Singh reached the temple and asked sellers to shift their temporary shops to some other place. Apparently, the woman flower-seller was asking her son to help with the shifting when the police outpost in-charge thrashed her in presence of female cops. The incident caused resentment among devotees and they demand stringent action against the accused cop.

Following the episode, SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said that an inquiry has been initiated and SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi is conducting a probe. Necessary action will be taken as per the probe report, added the SSP.

Incidentally, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Mukteshwar Nath temple to offer puja on auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday.

