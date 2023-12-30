CORE celebrates 68th Railway Week

Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) celebrated the 68th Rail Week Celebration-2023 at its headquarters on Friday. CORE GM addressing officials and employees during the 68th Rail Week Celebration-2023 in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT)

During the celebrations, officers and employees who achieved outstanding accomplishments in the previous year were felicitated with Rail Seva Puraskar Awards. General manager of CORE, Pramod Kumar, awarded Rail Seva Puraskar to two officers and one employee for their exceptional contributions. Additionally, 11 shields were awarded to various projects. A colourful cultural programme was also organised as part of the celebration.

The event began with a floral welcome to the general manager, Pramod Kumar, and the president of the Railway Electrification Women’s Welfare Organisation, Poonam Kumar. All department heads of CORE and project directors of various projects also attended the programme.

Tuljappa M Ladwa, deputy chief electrical engineer, Rail Electrification, Bengaluru, who was honoured with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar by the Union Minister of Railways on December 15 in New Delhi, was felicitated during the celebration.

Akash Sharma, deputy chief electrical engineer, Rail Electrification, Ambala, and Anshuman, junior engineer (electrical), Rail Electrification, Ahmedabad, were honoured with Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar.

Shields were given to various projects too. The Best Project shield went to the Secunderabad Project and the Best Project (Runner-Up) to Bengaluru Project.