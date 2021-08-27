Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Couple robbed of car on gunpoint in Ludhiana
others

Couple robbed of car on gunpoint in Ludhiana

The men allegedly brandished a gun at the woman and told her to get off the car while her husband was purchasing milk from a booth on the roadside
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The victim, Meenakshi Sharma, seen alighting from the car after the accused threatened her on gunpoint. (HT PHOTO)

When the city police were busy with their late-night mock drill at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus terminal on Wednesday, two armed men robbed a couple of their Maruti Brezza car on gunpoint in J-block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The incident took place around 10.30pm when the couple, identified as Saurabh Sharma, 27, of Rajguru Nagar, and Meenakshi Sharma, 25, had come to the area to purchase milk.

While Sharma went to the booth, his wife waited in the car parked on the roadside. Meanwhile, a white-coloured Tata Indigo car stopped beside the couple’s car. Two men, wearing white kurta-pajamas, alighted from the vehicle and brandished a gun at Meenakshi.

They told her to keep mum and get off the car. She showed no resistance and did as she was told. The men then drove off with both cars, towards Ferozepur road.

After the robbers left the spot, Meenakshi narrated the incident to her husband, who then informed the police.

RELATED STORIES

Sarabha Nagar station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that an alert has been sounded in the city and other districts. An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified robbers, who were three or more in number. Police are also scanning closed-circuit television cameras for more clues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No Covid death in UP in 24 hours: CM

Farmers hold two day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Sammelan’

19-yr-old Khanna girl honoured for social work

Congress resorting to corruption to raise election fund: SAD
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP