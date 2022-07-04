Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons.
Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
District magistrate of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh said that the court released the eight accused on bail on Monday after finding no evidence of their presence at the protest.
It’s said that the family members of the arrested persons also provided the police with CCTV footage and other evidence to prove that their kin were not present at the protest.
A police officer said that after getting satisfied with the evidence, they also gave the eight accused clean chit in court, which paved the way for their release.
The released persons also include 18-year-old Mohammed Ali, whose video of being allegedly beaten mercilessly inside a room in Kotwali along with other arrested persons had gone viral. Later, a BJP MLA had captioned the video as a ‘return gift’ to the rioters. After the video went viral, the administration ordered a probe. During the investigations, the police had raised questions about the authenticity of the video.
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, dists, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
Veggies, biofertilizers distributed to farmers to boost organic vegetable production
Best varieties of vegetables including palak, chaurai, nenua, taruyi, lauki and kohara and bio fertilisers were distributed among the farmers for producing vegetables at kitchen gardens or rooftops, during a farmer meeting and training programme organised at Bahdurpur village in Chaubepur area on Monday. Dr Jay Prakash Verma, senior assistant professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, and his team collected rhizosphere soils from Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chanduauli, Varanasi, Allahabad, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Balllia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and other places and isolated soil microbes.
Over 70 lakh saplings to be planted in Prayagraj from today
District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri is personally monitoring the initiative and recently took a meeting at Sangam auditorium on July 1 regarding the preparations for the plantation programme. As per the plan, the campaign will start on July 5. After this, on July 6, 5.06 lakh saplings will be planted. As many as 10.12 lakh saplings will be planted on Independence Day (August 15).
