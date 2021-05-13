Covid cases breach 71k-mark as 1,215 more test positive in Ludhiana

With the second wave of the coronavirus not letting up, the district clocked 28 more deaths and 1,215 cases on Wednesday.

The fresh cases catapulted the total infections reported in Ludhiana over the 71,000-mark. So far, 71,066 cases have been reported in the district, of which 12,278 are active, and 1,638 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

Of the 28 deaths reported, 14 were men and 14 were women. The youngest victim was a 30-year-old resident of Kidwai Nagar while the oldest was a 78-year-old resident of Vishal Nagar.

Most fatalities were reported among people in their 50s (13), four victims were in their 30s, five in their 60s and four in their 70s.

Three deaths were reported from Shimla Puri, two from Kidwai Nagar and one fatality each from Gurdev Nagar, Aggar Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines and GLADA Heights Society.

Think of families shattered, casual behaviour to blame: DC

Concerned over the district’s high death rate, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “As many as 168 people have lost their lives in the district in the last seven days, with an average 24 deaths per day. The casual behaviour of a certain section of people is to be blamed for the rapid surge in cases.”

“So many families have been devastated but it is not enough to jolt people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and refrain from crowding,” he said, while interacting with the public on his weekly Facebook live session on the official page of DPRO Ludhiana.

‘Ludhiana more critical than other districts‘

On the difference in relaxation timings for Jalandhar and Ludhiana, he maintained that the situation in Ludhiana was more critical.

“Do not compare apples and oranges,” he said.

“Ludhiana is the biggest and most populated district of the state and comparing the restrictions imposed here with other districts is unwarranted,” he said.