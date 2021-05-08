Covid cases rise again in Chandigarh tricity area

A day after the tricity reported a significant drop in the daily Covid-19 cases and deaths, the numbers shot up again on Friday.

The tricity added 2,340 new cases, up from 2,095 on Thursday, while the number of deaths rose from 17 to 21. With this, the active cases also climbed to 20,313 from 19,782 the day before.

At 890 cases, Chandigarh led the Friday tally, matching its all-time high recorded on May 3. Mohali and Panchkula reported 927 and 523 infections, respectively.

Mohali had the highest deaths at nine, followed by eight in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula.

The latest fatalities, that included a 35-year-old woman, took Chandigarh’s toll to 549.

Of the 48,442 cases reported in the city so far, 8,505 remain active, while 39,388 patients (81.3%) have recovered.

Mohali’s caseload rose to 52,857, while the nine casualties pushed its toll to 666. Meanwhile, with 781 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries increased to 43,144 (81.6%), leaving 9,047 active cases.

The youngest among Panchkula’s casualties was a 32-year-old woman. The district’s total cases stand at 24,092, of which 2,761 patients are still recuperating. As many as 21,091 patients (87.5%) have been cured, making for the highest recovery rate in the tricity, and 240 have died.

Since breaching the 2,000 mark for the first time on April 22, the tricity has logged 2,000+ cases as many as 12 times in 16 days. Just a week into May, it has clocked 15,131 cases and 175 deaths, against 43,145 cases and 311 deaths in the entirety of April.