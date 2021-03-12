Covid complacency a concern in Ludhiana as cases swell

At a time when Covid-19 cases in the district have increased by over four times in a month, the residents are throwing caution to the wind by not adhering to social distancing norms or wearing masks in public places.

Despite the administration having directed the heads and managements of religious places to follow safety norms in their premises, heavy rush of devotees was seen in temples across the city on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday, with most of them without masks and adequate social distance among them.

However, the managing bodies of temples including Sangla Wala Shivala Mandir in old city, Nav Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar, Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension, among others, claimed that devotees were being regularly told to main social distancing and wear masks.

Mahant Narayan Das from Sangla Wala Shivala Mandir said, “A large number of people came to the temple on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday. We have been urging the residents to follow the norms and awareness posters have been put up on the premises. Masks are being distributed at the entrance.”

A resident of Kundan Nagar in Model Town Extension, Daljit Singh, said, “Wearing masks in public places is important, but sometimes it becomes difficult to breath and manage the irritation/itching, especially in the scorching heat. With virus cases on the rise, people should stay safe and avoid moving out whenever possible.”

Despite the Covid scare, reckless behaviour by citizens has become a concern, especially in public places and markets, including Chaura Bazaar, Jawahar Nagar camp, Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Dugri, Shivpuri, Janakpuri, Field Ganj among others. Shopkeepers and eatery owners have also become complacent and are generally seen without face masks.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Challans were issued to the violators at public places on Thursday. We had also conducted a meeting with heads of religious organisations asking them to follow all the safety norms. People should also understand their duty and follow all the guidelines while moving out.”

Infection surge quadruples

The number of coronavirus cases in the district has increased by nearly four times from last month. While the district witnessed 35 cases on February 10, the number fresh cases reported on Thursday (March 11) were 152.

Fresh infections reported in the district crossed the 100-mark for the eighth time this month on Thursday. The district also witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases in the last over five months with 152 cases of Covid-19 logged on Thursday. Previously, 160 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on October 5, 2020.