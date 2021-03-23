Covid infects 341 more in Ludhiana, cases go past 31,000 mark

More than 300 coronavirus cases were reported on the third consecutive day in Ludhiana and the district also saw two deaths, which took the toll to 1,085.

The city recorded 341 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, toppling the Sunday and Saturday’s records of 330 and 329 cases. Monday’s figure became the highest single-day count of the year so far.

In the last eight days, the district has recorded a total of 35 Covid-related deaths and 1,941 fresh infections with over 200 new cases being added to the tally every single day.

However, it is for the third time in over five months that the single-day count has breached the 300-mark.

The cumulative case count crossed 31,000-mark in merely three days. It was on March 19 that the coronavirus cases in the district had surpassed 30,000 barrier.

With 27,962 recoveries so far, the district is left with 1,085 active cases. The latest fatalities in Ludhiana included a 55-year-old man from Angad Enclave and 65-year-old man from Aman Nagar.

Meanwhile, noted ENT specialist and social worker Dr Arun Mitra tested positive again for Covid-19. Mitra, who had contracted the virus last year, said he tested positive again on Sunday. He is suffering from fever and cough. Dr Mitra had received the first dose of vaccine nearly 10 days ago.

13 students among those infected

Those who tested positive in the last 24 hours included two healthcare workers, five teachers and 13 students. The teachers are from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Jarkhar, Sacred Heart School, BRS Nagar and DAV School, Pakhowal Road.

While four students each from GSSS Rakba and Gosla villages have tested positive, two students from GSSS Chak Kalan and one each from PCTE College, Baddowal, GMT International School, Inder Nagar and Multipurpose school contracted the virus. Besides, six staffers of Government College Girls and GSSS Gosla village also tested positive.

CMCH report indicated doubling of cases

The findings of reports shared by the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) with the state health department had indicated doubling of cases.

Dr Jeyaraj Durai Pandian, principal and professor of neurology, CMCH, said the report was compiled by the community medicine department that was shared on March 5 and had highlighted some observations. In the report, it was stated that if Covid norms are followed, then the infection will reach its peak by March 20 and witness a decline thereafter.

The report had stated that if people fail to follow ‘safe behaviour’, then the cases may begin to rise and by March 22, the state will begin to witness 3,000 infections daily.

The report had mentioned schools and colleges to be the drivers of pandemic.

It was observed that youngsters carry high viral load, but mild symptoms of infection which could result in spreading the virus among elderly, leaving them seriously ill.

5,928 people inoculated

As many as 5,928 people turned up for Covid vaccination at various government and private health centres in Ludhiana on Monday. These included 2,278 senior citizens and 1,240 comorbid people. Besides, 510 healthcare workers came for the first dose, while 106 received the second dose. At least 1,569 frontline workers also got the first dose and another 225 came forward for the second dose. So far, 1,09,866 people in the district have been inoculated.