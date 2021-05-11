Covid rampage continues in Ludhiana as 30 more succumb

Just 24 hours after the district recorded its highest-ever single-day death count, Ludhiana reached yet another grim milestone on Monday with 30 fatalities. This is a 36% jump from Sunday’s tally of 22 deaths. The district’s toll now stands at 1, 580.

Apart from that, 1, 470 residents also tested positive and took the cumulative count of cases to 68,465.

The surge in deaths and cases sent a shockwave across the city on the first day of the imposition of the 17-hour curfew.

“The writing is on the wall. Authorities are working day and night to control the spread but residents also need to act responsibly. The rate will come down only when people stop venturing out unnecessarily and stay indoors,” said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Of the 30 who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, 19 are women. The youngest fatality is a 26-year-old woman of Rahon Road while the oldest is a 91-year-old woman from Khalsa School Road. A 27-year-old woman from Kishan Pura also lost the battle.

Ten of the total 30 deceased were in their fifties, while five were in their forties and another three in their thirties and two in their 20s. The rest ten were above the age of 60.

Shockingly, three of the total deaths are from Shimlapuri alone.

One of the deceased is from Doraha while the rest belong to different residential areas across the city.

29 in Samrala, including 20 children, found +ve in 2 days

In the past two days, 20 cases have been reported in which children aged between 1 and 12 years were found infected. Another nine, aged between 16 and 18, also tested positive.

While 15 children, living in a factory unit in Lall Kalan village in Manopur block near Neelo, tested positive two days ago, another five children were found positive on Monday. All belong to families of labourers and reside in the migrant quarters on the factory premises.

In addition to this, a 12-year-old boy from near Utalan village was found infected and is said to be critical.

Karanveer Singh, the uncle of the child, said that boy had undergone a Covid test last Wednesday when the family fell ill. Seeing the condition of the child, he was shifted to Ludhiana, where he was undergoing treatment.

Dr Tarikjot Singh, senior medical officer, Samrala Hospital, confirmed the five fresh cases of Covid-19 among children.

