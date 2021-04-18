Covid surge: Public dealing at Ludhiana police stations suspended till April 30

With the district topping its daily Covid-19 cases for two days in a row, public dealing at all 28 police stations and different wings of the Ludhiana police commissionerate has been suspended till April 30.

Residents have been advised against visiting the police stations unless in case of an emergency. Meanwhile, complaints can be sent via e-mail at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in. Police have also installed complaint boxes outside the police stations for those, who don’t have access to e-mail.

A similar action was taken in July last year after the pandemic broke out and public dealing was resumed only on October 6, 2020, once the Covid-19 cases started going down.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agarwal said the step was taken for the safety of people, as complainants often visited police stations in groups.

He said all police stations, posts and wings were being thoroughly sanitised and contacts of positive patients were being tested.

Advising residents against venturing outside their houses unless absolutely necessary, the top cop assured that the police were available round-the-clock. The police have already indefinitely suspended the “Know your case” scheme due to the resurge in cases.