Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces too: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it will hold Covid-19 vaccination camps in open spaces as well.

“To prevent the spread of infection, the state government has decided to ensure the second dose of vaccination at a rapid pace to those who are already inoculated with the first dose. For this, the government is now arranging to set up camps in open spaces/areas so that people do not fear infection,” the government said in a statement.

The government said it took the decision as it was observed that in the last several days that people were apprehensive about getting infected during vaccination in hospitals.

The government will run the immunisation programme rapidly with its own resources and increase the vaccination centres in the state. At the same time, the vaccination programme will also be conducted in the multi-national companies and offices in the state.

So far, a total of 1,17,77,209 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. This includes the first dose of a total of 97,79, 846 vaccines and as many as 19,97,363 second doses.