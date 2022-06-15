Crackdown on protesters: Firozabad police appoint nodal officer to ensure innocents are not harassed

The Firozabad police on Tuesday appointed a nodal officer to oversee that innocent persons were not harassed when police force set out to ensure that those involved in violence after Friday namaz on June 10 are dealt with strictly.

The move follows the directions that ‘innocents are not harassed, but guilty are not spared’ given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Insisting that the circle officer (city) will ensure transparency in action taken by the police, officials said that any citizen who feels that injustice is being meted out to anybody, can contact the nodal officer for grievance redressal.

“We are not going to spare anyone guilty but would ensure that not a single innocent person is harassed. In all, 18 accused allegedly involved in post Friday namaz protest have been arrested with regard to case registered at Rasoolpur police station in Firozabad city and we have complete evidence or videography to support our action,” said SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari in a video recorded statement today.

“For the transparency in police action, circle officer (city) with CUG no. 9454401253 has been named nodal officer and anyone having doubt over police action can contact him,” said SSP Firozabad who added that police were continuing with both vigil and dialogue and getting good support of religious heads, including the Muslim clerics.

“Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in force and those who violated these orders were arrested and the number has gone up to 18 in Firozabad city. For further identification of others involved, poster has been released of 24 of the accused and cooperation has been sought to identify and punish them while assurance has been given to keep the identity of those providing clue as confidential,” said SSP Firozabad.

“We are in dialogue with factory owners who have been asked not to retain those having criminal background and they have assured of cooperation. We are interacting with women and youth in localities, and peace committees are being constituted so as to have no problems in future,” said Tiwari.

SSP Firozabad appealed denizens not to fall prey to provocative posts on social media as constant vigil is maintained round the clock.

“Instead of forwarding or reacting to such objectionable posts, it is better to inform police about it,” said SSP while informing that the accused Guddu, who had posted his photo with country made pistol in hand on social media, has been arrested after a case was registered at Matsena police station of Firozabad district on Tuesday.

