Crackdown on sand mafia: 11 sand-laden tractors seized, one held in Gaya Ji

Police on Thursday seized 11 sand-laden tractors and arrested a driver during raids in Bareini Ghat mining fields in Belaganj police station area of Gaya Ji district, officials said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

The action was part of a drive launched to check the sand mafia, who allegedly injured five policemen in an attack in Sindhugarh police station area this week.

Gaya Ji senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said that a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DySP) (Law and Order), Ravi Prakash Singh, was formed, including teams from Belaganj, Chandauti, Men and Pai Bigha police stations.They raided the site at 4am and found large-scale illegal sand mining being conducted.

While the sand mafia succeeded in fleeing, Sandeep Kumar of Bathani Katari village, was arrested and the tractors were seized. A case has been registered under BNS sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (retention of stolen property) and 111(4) (organised crime), section 56 of the Bihar Minerals (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, and section 21 of the MMDR Act.

“The vehicle owners and the sand mafia have been charged. Police are identifying the accused using the registration numbers of seized vehicles, electronic surveillance and intelligence. Further action is underway,” the SSP said, adding that the police are adamant about stopping illegal mining and that no one involved in this ‘hazardous’ business will be spared.

On Monday, sand mafia resorted to heavy stone pelting on the police in Karma Road area during a routine check, injuring sub-inspector Amit Kumar and four constables and damaging their official vehicle. Police had to use batons to save themselves before reinforcements arrived. Three miscreants were arrested while others fled.